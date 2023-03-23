Public health authorities are investigating an outbreak of bacterial infections believed to be associated with “artificial tears” eye drop usage.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other state and local health authorities to investigate a strain of Pseudomonas aeruginosa that the agency says is “extensively drug-resistant.”

The CDC wrote that the strain, called VIM-GES-CRPA, had not previously been seen in the United States but has now been identified in 68 patients across 16 states, with 37 cases linked to four healthcare facility clusters.

Of these cases, three deaths have been reported. In multiple cases, vision loss has been observed, and the surgical removal of a patient’s eyeball has been necessary.

