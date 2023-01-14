Health officials are investigating whether Pfizer’s updated Covid booster increases the risk of strokes in people over the age of 65.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said their surveillance system flagged a link between the new shot and a higher risk of an ischemic stroke three to four weeks post-vaccination.

Officials said other systems put in place to track vaccine injuries have not found a similar link, which makes them believe it is a statistical anomaly rather than a true cause for alarm.

‘Although the totality of the data currently suggests that it is very unlikely that the signal … represents a true clinical risk, we believe it is important to share this information with the public, as we have in the past, when one of our safety monitoring systems detects a signal,’ a joint statement from the CDC and FDA said.

READ MORE