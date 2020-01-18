Breitbart:

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data on Thursday about the number of hospitalizations and deaths associated with electronic cigarettes or vaping.

CDC reports that as of January 14, 2020 2,668 cases of hospitalization or deaths were reported by all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and two U.S. territories (Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

Sixty people have died from lung damage in 27 states and the District of Columbia, including Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

The CDC has dubbed the “newly identified lung disease linked to vaping” EVALI, according to Yale Medicine, which is an acronym that stands for e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury: