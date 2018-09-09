BLOOMBERG

Les Moonves, who led CBS Corp. to the pinnacle of the TV industry with shows like “The Big Bang Theory” and “N.C.I.S.,” will step down from the business he’s run for more than 20 years after being accused of sexual harassment and running afoul of his biggest investor. Moonves, 68, will relinquish the titles of chairman and chief executive officer of CBS immediately, CBS said in a statement on Sunday. Chief Operating Officer Joseph Ianniello was appointed his interim successor during a search for a permanent leader.

