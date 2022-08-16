Is the legacy media ever embarrassed or angry that it consistently gets fed false information — and repeats it verbatim — in order to push anti-conservative narratives, or does it enjoy being a mouthpiece for the government?

Monday evening, CBS’ Norah O’Donnell implied that the Department of Justice (DOJ) did not take former President Donald Trump’s passport — contrary to his claims earlier in the day.

“According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump’s passports,” O’Donnell tweeted. “We are also learning tonight that if any items not contained in the warrant were retrieved during the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago, they will be returned.”

Based on O’Donnell’s tweet, a reasonable person who still trusts the media would assume that the DOJ had never been in possession of Trump’s travel documents.