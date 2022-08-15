A panel on CBS’ “Face The Nation” huddled on Sunday to lament the fact the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago doesn’t seem to be deterring from President Donald Trump from announcing a 2024 presidential run.

Political reporter Robert Costa broke the news to “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan that Trump is still moving ahead on a announcing his intent to run again for president.

“I’m told by people close to him this weekend that he’s still moving toward an announcement despite all the legal challenges he is facing — ” Costa began.

“So this isn’t damaging?” Brennan interrupted.

“Well, we’re not saying it’s not damaging, this could be extremely damaging. There’s so little visibility into what he put in these boxes. Was it a grave national security threat? It could be politically explosive down the line, but we don’t want to get ahead of that in terms of the political impact.”

“But in no way does it seem to be deterring him from moving toward a run,” he added.

Unfortunately for the legacy media, getting ahead of the facts is exactly what they’ve done in the days following the FBI’s raid.

As The Washington Examiner’s Byron York noted, the lack of transparency by the Justice Department has fomented an environment of wild speculation by fervent anti-Trump elements in the media and in Washington.

