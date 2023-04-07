On Thursday, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent Ed O’Keefe stated that the release of the Biden administration’s Afghanistan report on the Thursday before a holiday weekend is “the definition of a news dump.” And the report “has been ready for weeks, if not months.”

O’Keefe stated, “This is a twelve-page watered-down, neutered cleansing of what [are] two otherwise classified, far more detailed, lengthy after-action reviews done by the Pentagon and by the State Department that will not be released to the public, because they are classified.”