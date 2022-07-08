CBS “Mornings” on Friday remembered former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following his assassination while on the campaign trail at the age of 67.

According to CBS reporter Elizabeth Palmer, Abe was a “polarizing figure,” “a right-wing nationalist and conservative.” She advised that although Abe’s “political opinions were controversial,” the country was “united in shock and sympathy at the news of his death.”

“It would be hard to overstate just how much of a shock this is in the normally nonviolent Japan,” Palmer stated. People are really feeling traumatized.”

