CBS anchor admits he could not find a single person outside of New Hampshire grocery store who feels ‘good about the economy’

“CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil reported how he and his team couldn’t find anybody outside a New Hampshire grocery that was “feeling good about the economy.”

While previewing an upcoming CBS News segment set to air on Sunday, Dokoupil mentioned how people complained about higher food prices, despite macro signs that the economy is improving.

The co-host claimed that President Biden continues to try and sell his economic achievements — aka “Bidenomics” — ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

While speaking to local New Hampshire CBS anchors, Dokoupil reported, “People are really bummed out about the economy here in New Hampshire. Even if the overall big picture numbers are going in the right direction, and even if people’s own personal experiences in general are going okay, there’s a lot of gloom.”

Noting why, he said, “Food prices, for example, are generally going up. And we talked to a bunch of people outside of a grocery store in Derry, New Hampshire — we couldn’t find anybody feeling good about the economy.”

The anchor expressed that the negative view is “just human nature,” adding, “Psychologically, you go into a store, if you’re paying more for items that you get every week, that really sticks with you, it really annoys you, it gets you down. People were upset about it.”

