FOX 5:

According to a new report from the U.S. Border Patrol, over 1,100 people from 19 different African countries have been arrested illegally crossing the border into the United States since May 30.

“The apprehension of people from African countries illegally crossing our borders continues to increase,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz.

The Del Rio Sector, where the arrests were made, has seen over 44,000 apprehensions of illegal immigrants so far this year, more than double the total number of arrests made during the previous year. The majority of apprehensions have been family units and single adults.