A new report from U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency shows the highest number of migrant encounters ever recorded.

Despite the spike, however, the agency says new policies continue to make a difference and could lead to lower numbers in the months ahead.

As questions remain over the future of Title 42 and allowing border agents to turn migrants away at the border due to COVID-19 concerns, data shows December with the highest number of border encounters ever.

The report says last month saw over a quarter-million encounters along the border, up 7% from November and up 40% over last year’s December crossings, with many of the migrants coming from Cuba and Nicaragua.

But the agency pointed to signs of progress, with migrations from Venezuela down 82% from September.

This past fall, the Biden administration implemented a new policy aimed at Venezuelan migrants. It expanded expulsions at the border but also allowed up to 30,000 people to stay for two years if they pass a background check and provide a sponsor.

That same policy will now be applied to people arriving from Cuba, Nicaragua and Haiti, which could lead to fewer illegal crossings.

In a statement, the acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection said, “The December update shows our new border enforcement measures are working.”

READ MORE