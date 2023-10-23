CBP Confirms 2nd-Straight Year for 2 Million Migrant Apprehensions at Southwest Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials announced that Border Patrol agents apprehended more than two million migrants for the second consecutive year. The report, snuck out in a Saturday afternoon media dump, confirms an October 1 article by Breitbart Texas that revealed the apprehension of more than 218,000 migrants in September.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 5.7 million migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border between ports of entry, the reports indicate.

“In response to high rates of encounters across the southwest border in September, CBP surged resources and personnel. We are continually engaging with domestic and foreign partners to address historic hemispheric migration, including large migrant groups traveling on freight trains, and to enforce consequences including by preparing for direct repatriations to Venezuela,” Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner said in a written statement on Saturday. “CBP will continue to remain vigilant, making operational adjustments as necessary and enforcing consequences under U.S. immigration law.

