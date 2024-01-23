CBO: Biden Admin Has Released 6.2 Million Illegal Migrants into U.S. in 3 Years

President Joe Biden’s deputies have let 6.2 million illegal migrants into the United States, according to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Biden’s southern inflow is more than one migrant for every two American births since January 2021.

“More of those people are also being released into the United States than previously, generally through the use of parole authority or with a notice to appear before an immigration judge,” said the report, titled “The Demographic Outlook: 2014 to 2054.”

The 2023 inflow includes 900,000 migrants who were released after they walked up to official border gates plus 1.1 million migrants who were released after they crossed through gaps in the border wall, said the CBO agency, which acts as an advisor to Capitol Hill legislators.

Roughly have of those migrants — 1.1 million — were let into the country by October 1, 2023, via Biden’s use of the “parole” loophole in border law, the CBO reported. Biden and his Democratic allies are now trying to expand the parole doorway.

READ MORE