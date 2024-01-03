Cause of death revealed after family found dead in $5 million Massachusetts mansion

Authorities have revealed how a family of three wound up dead in their $5 million Massachusetts mansion Thursday night with no sign of a break-in.

Investigators determined that the tragedy that claimed the lives of Rakesh and Teena Kamal as well as their teenage daughter, Arianna, was the result of a murder-suicide, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Rakesh Kamal, 57, is believed to have shot dead his 54-year-old wife, Teena, and 18-year-old Arianna before turning the gun on himself inside their sprawling Dover home, prosecutors said, according to NBC-Boston.

A .40-caliber Glock 22, which was not registered to Rakesh, was recovered at the scene, officials said.

District Attorney Michael Morrissey previously described their deaths as a “domestic violence situation” and said there was no evidence of the involvement of any outside party as a gun was found near the husband’s body.

But the prosecutor stopped short of calling the tragedy a murder-suicide — or even confirming that the three were shot — until the medical examiner conducted autopsies.

READ MORE