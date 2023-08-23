Cause of death of Barack Obama’s personal chef Tafari Campbell revealed

The Obama family’s “beloved” personal chef, Tafari Campbell, died of accidental drowning while paddleboarding in a Martha’s Vineyard lake, an autopsy confirmed Tuesday.Campbell’s cause of death has officially been ruled to be “submersion in a body of water” — and his manner of death has been determined to be an accident, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Massachusetts.

The results of Campbell’s autopsy have not been made public as per state policy, Timothy McGuirk, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, told The Washington Post.Campbell, 45, a former member of the White House kitchen staff, had been paddleboarding on Edgartown Great Pond off Martha’s Vineyard, where the Obamas own a summer estate, on July 23 when he lost his footing, went underwater and never resurfaced.

