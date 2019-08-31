WCTV – Georgia:

The Uber driver, who wants to remain anonymous, told police he was dropping a customer off when the woman approached him.

He says she jumped on the hood of his car, got inside and ransacked it. Then, when he pulled her out, she bit him — all while people nearby just watched.

The video shows a young woman biting the Uber driver and she wouldn’t let go.

“She was like an animal to me. A dog doesn’t bite like this,” said the driver.

The driver says he was dropping two passengers off when the woman started attacking him and his car ripping off his windshield wipers and interior items.

“I have to replace it all,” the driver said.

He says he wanted to defend himself but also didn’t know how to react to a female attacker.

“That made me confused. She’s young. She’s a woman. She’s coming from nowhere. I don’t know how to deal with her,” he said.