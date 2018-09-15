FOX NEWS:

Police in North Carolina arrested five people Saturday night as looters began to break into stores while Tropical Storm Florence brought chaos to the region.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: @WilmingtonPD has alerted for some looting happening in #Wilmington including at this Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts. We just passed by and shot some video pic.twitter.com/N9CtN7RVtv — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) September 15, 2018

Wilmington Police confirmed the arrests on Twitter but did not immediately release the identities of the five individuals.

“Charges are pending and those details will be released as they become available,” police said.

Authorities said about 1:30 p.m. they became aware of looting taking place at the Dollar General on 5th and Dawson Streets but were initially asked by management “not to intervene at this time.”