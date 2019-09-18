CBS NEW YORK:

A man was cornered and beaten in what police are calling a random attack on a Brooklyn street.

Surveillance video shows the disturbing incident on Warsoff Place between Flushing and Park Avenues in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Four men can be seen chasing the 24-year-old victim as he walked home around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said two of the suspects punched and kicked the Hasidic man and told him to “give me everything you’ve got.” The victim threw his cellphone on the ground, so the men scooped it up and ran away.