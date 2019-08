CBS SACRAMENTO:

At least 100 individuals can be seen in video involved a brawl that forced a response from police and paramedics in Stockton Thursday afternoon.

Cell phone video captured the chaos that spilled off-campus at Stagg High School. A crowd can be seen converging around one fight at first, then another and another.

Theresa Saunders shot video of the massive melee on her cell phone. She owns a flower store across the street from the school.