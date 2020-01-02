FOX NEWS:

A woman battling cancer who allowed another woman to adopt her cat has launched a lawsuit against the woman because she doesn’t allow the pet to sleep in her bed.

Danette Romano is accused of breaking her promise after agreeing to adopt the Norwegian Forest cat from Carol Money, who was unable to care for the kitten, Lacie, due to her battle with breast cancer, reports the New York Post.

Money, 73, said she told Romano that “Lacie’s distress at night from not sleeping with her was the only reason she would consider letting someone adopt Lacie.”

The former pet owner was under the impression that her beloved Lacie would join her new owner in bed at night – but apparently that was not the case.

“[Romano] knew that she would not let Lacie sleep with her at night and purposefully withheld this information from [Money] in order to induce Plaintiff into letting her adopt Lacie,” said the legal complaint, which was filed at the Onondaga Supreme Court in Syracuse, N.Y., in November.