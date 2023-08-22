Catholics Pray in Protest Outside D.C. Restaurant Holding ‘Gospel’ Drag Brunch

A "gospel" drag show event was held in Washington, DC, on Saturday, at a restaurant, Crazy Aunt Helen's American Comfort Food, with a menu that openly mocked Christianity. Across the street a group of Catholics prayed the rosary in protest of the "drag gospel brunch." pic.twitter.com/FHbBa3wbr7 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 22, 2023

Catholics prayed the rosary in protest across the street from a so-called “gospel” drag show taking place at a restaurant in Washington, DC, on Saturday. The restaurant, called Crazy Aunt Helen’s, hosted “Shi-Queeta-Lee’s Drag Gospel Brunch!” — a show which appears to take place monthly at the venue, the event page shows.

A photograph of the drag-show brunch menu provided to Breitbart News shows several cocktails with sacrilegious names under the title “The Gospel of Shiqueeta Lee,” including “Bottomless Jesus Juice,” “Let the Lord Lay You Down,” “Blood on the Cross,” and “Fighting Temptation.

