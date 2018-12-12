BREITBART:

In keeping with the priorities of Pope Francis, World Youth Day 2019 will focus on immigration, the environment, and the role of women in the Church, according to event organizers.

These will be “central themes” at the youth summit to be held next month in Panama, reported Crux, an online Catholic news outlet.

During a press conference in Rome, Panama Archbishop José Domingo Ulloa of Panama said that the topic of immigration will be vital for the event, given the current social and political climate in the Americas. “The sad reality of immigrants,” Ulloa said, “is at the center of the Church,” and has a particular resonance among Latin Americans.

“Young people being forced to emigrate, many suffering at the hands of drug traffickers,” the archbishop said.

The Vatican has been a vocal advocate for the U.N.’s “Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular migration” (GCM), pushing for coordinated governance of international immigration.

In the Vatican’s first intervention in the U.N. conference on migration in Marrakesh, Morocco, Cardinal Pietro Parolin said that implementation of the global compact “will help all Governments, as well as non-governmental entities, including faith-based organizations, collectively to manage migration in a more safe, orderly and regular manner, something no State can achieve alone.”