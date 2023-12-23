Catholic Women’s School Saint Mary’s College Rescinds Decision to Admit Transgender Applicants

Saint Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Indiana, has reportedly rescinded a policy to consider accepting male applicants who “identify as women,” admitting that school “lost people’s trust and unintentionally created division” when it made the decision last month to consider transgender applicants.

“This has weighed heavily on our minds and in our hearts,” Saint Mary’s College President Katie Conboy said to faculty in a Thursday email, obtained by the Daily Signal, revealing that the board of trustees decided return to its original policy of only accepting female applicants.

“There have been many voices responding to us from many places and perspectives. We have listened closely, and we have heard each of you,” Conboy added.

The college president continued:

Some worried that this was much more than a policy decision: they felt it was a dilution of our mission or even a threat to our Catholic identity. Moreover, we clearly underestimated our community’s genuine desire to be engaged in the process of shaping a policy of such significance. As this last month unfolded, we lost people’s trust and unintentionally created division where we had hoped for unity. For this, we are deeply sorry.

“Taking all these factors into consideration, the Board has decided that we will return to our previous admission policy,” Conboy said.

“Although this has been a challenging time for our community, we believe that the College should continually grapple with the complexity of living our Catholic values in a changing world,” she added.

