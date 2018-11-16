CLL: THE ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH IS REPORTED TO BE HELPING ARRANGE

TRANSPORTATION TO MOVE THESE MIGRANTS NORTHWARD FOR THIS INVASION

OF ILLEGAL ALIENS INTO THE UNITED STATES.

“The Rev. Miguel Angel Soto, director of the Casa de Migrante ­ House of the Migrant ­ in the Sinaloa capital of Culiacan, said about 2,000 migrants had arrived in that area. He said the state government, the Roman Catholic Church and Escuinapa officials were helping the migrants.”

“The priest also said the church had been able to get “good people” to provide buses for moving migrants northward. He said so far 24 buses had left Escuinapa, Sinaloa, on an eight-drive to Navojoa in Sonora state. Small groups were reported in the northern cities of Saltillo and Monterrey, in the region near Texas.”

From CLL:

‘Romanizing America through Illegal Immigration’

https://www.pccmonroe.org/ romanizing-america-through- illegal-immigration.html

– April 10, 2006

by Ralph Ovadal, pastor, Pilgrims Covenant Church

The Jesuits and Modern America – “The Jesuits have been out to Romanize America …”

” … as late as 1920 many Protestants were concerned about the inroads Roman Catholicism was making

into the politics of the United States. Spearheading the advance was the same old Protestant nemesis,

the Jesuits, who have sought to overthrow the Protestant Reformation since the inception of their order.”

“Americans, as late as 1920, were still concerned about the scheme the Jesuits were planning for the

Romanizing of the United States. Jeremiah J. Crowley, who was a Roman Catholic priest for twenty-one years

before his conversion to Christ, wrote a large tome on the effect Roman Catholicism was having upon the

United States in his day. He entitled his work Romanism: A Menace to the Nation. The book was published in 1912.”

Antichrist Exposed (The Reformed and Puritan View of the Antichrist), by Ronald N. Cooke, 2002.

http:// christianlifeandliberty.net/ scan00011.jpg

