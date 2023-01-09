The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is not onboard with the Biden administration’s recent crackdown on illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Migration Bishop Mark Seitz, of El Paso, Texas, made a statement on behalf of the organization on Friday, a day after President Joe Biden announced more stringent immigration rules.

“We urge the administration to reverse its present course in favor of humane solutions that recognize the God-given dignity of migrants and provide equitable access to immigration and humanitarian pathways,” the statement read.

On Thursday, the president announced that the federal government will increase enforcement efforts at the southern border and begin to expel Cubans, Nicaraguans, and Haitians who attempt to cross into the country illegally.

Under the new rules, up to 30,000 people will be allowed to enter the U.S. each month from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti, and migrants will be permitted to stay for two years and receive work authorization if they can pass security checks and have an eligible sponsor.

Bishop Seitz said the bishops’ opposition to the new rules is based on their belief that migrants have a right to flee violence and seek asylum in the United States.

READ MORE