Bishops from around the world have condemned the heightened persecution of Christians by Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega.

Following last Thursday’s deportation of 222 of Ortega’s political opponents and the sentencing of Matagalpa Bishop Rolando Álvarez to 26 years and 4 months in prison, many bishops have raised their voices in protest of Nicaragua’s escalating human rights violations.

On Saturday, the president of the Latin American Bishops’ Council (CELAM), Peruvian Archbishop Miguel Cabrejos, condemned the “unjust” imprisonment of Bishop Álvarez and other priests, promising prayers for their swift liberation.

“In faith we are comforted by the words of the Gospel: ‘Blessed are those who are persecuted because they live according to God’s plan, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven,’” Archbishop Cabrejos wrote in a message of solidarity.

