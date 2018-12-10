USA TODAY:

Catherine Zeta-Jones had a sweet birthday message for her “beautiful” father-in-law.

Sunday was actor Kirk Douglas’ 102nd birthday, and the actress and wife of Michael Douglas posted a video to her Instagram to honor the “Spartacus” star on his milestone.

In it, a girl (maybe Douglas and Zeta-Jones’ daughter, Carys?) plays the piano and sings Christina Aguilera’s “Beautiful” while a slideshow of family photos and video clips scroll by.

Zeta-Jones captioned the post, “Happy 102nd birthday to the most beautiful man. We love you Kirk.”Carys also gave a shout-out to her grandfather on Sunday. She wrote, “102 years young. to my inspiration, my pappy. i can’t put into words how much you mean to me. happy birthday, i love you” on a post of a behind-the-scenes image from one of Douglas’ films.