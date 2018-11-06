NEW YORK POST:

This year’s Miss BumBum competition ended in a shambles after contestants resorted to violence on stage following cheating allegations.

The fight was sparked by one contestant accusing the other of having a surgically enhanced derriere.

The eye-popping scenes unfolded Monday shortly after Ellen Santana was crowned Miss BumBum 2018.

The 31-year-old model and dancer was representing the northern Brazilian state of Rondônia in the competition.

But moments after she was declared the winner, she was physically stripped of her winner’s sash by fellow contestant Aline Uva from Rio Grande Do Sul, in the south of Brazil.

Uva, a 27-year-old massage therapist, was heard shouting that the competition was a farce and claiming that the winner’s butt was surgically enhanced.

She added: “I fulfilled all the rules of the game, my butt is real, but her butt is plastic!”

“Miss BumBum is a farce. Today I could prove all this.”

Organizers of the annual competition were forced to intervene to calm the frantic scene and ensure the winner’s sash was handed back to Santana.