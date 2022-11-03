Italian police arrested two caterers working on Denzel Washington’s “The Equalizer 3” production Tuesday during a raid where officials found 100 grams of cocaine while searching hotel rooms.

Authorities reportedly confiscated “120 grams of cocaine” from a hotel room near the seaside town of Maiori, Italy, following the sudden death of the head of catering, according to Italian newspaper Il Giornale.

Sources confirmed to Fox News Digital that the drug bust was “regarding a catering vendor, not the movie or crew.”

