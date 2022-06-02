TULSA WORLD:

Tulsa police described a “catastrophic scene” inside a medical office building in south Tulsa where five people died and multiple more were injured during a mass shooting on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooter, who took his own life, was armed with a rifle and a handgun as he entered Saint Francis Health System’s Natalie Building, 6475 S. Yale Ave., and began shooting both guns just before 5 p.m., Tulsa Police Deputy Chief Eric Dalgleish said.

Police said the shooting occurred in an orthopedic clinic on the Natalie Building’s second floor. Saint Francis Hospital’s online directory says Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine and orthopedic urgent care is located on the second floor, with nine physicians listed.

Saint Francis Health System released a statement Wednesday night saying it is “grieving the loss of four members of our family,” but it did not release the names or positions of those killed or injured.

The orthopedic offices will be closed until further notice, the statement says.

