The Hill:

The red-hot controversy between Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is threatening to reshape the Democratic primary — perhaps to the disadvantage of both.

“Strategically speaking, it’s the most idiotic thing I’ve ever seen,” said one Democratic strategist who asked for anonymity to speak candidly. “There is only one winner out of this battle: It’s Joe Biden.”

The core issue is whether Sanders told Warren during a private December 2018 conversation that a woman could not be elected president. She says he did. He emphatically denies it.

The furor over who is telling the truth consumed much of the week in Democratic politics, especially because of the way it surfaced during Tuesday night’s debate — the final televised clash before the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses.