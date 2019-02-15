THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON:

The Kamala Harris campaign announced Thursday that Rep. Barbara Lee (D.), a far-left California congresswoman known for her relationship with deceased Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, would be its co-chair.

The endorsement from Lee, who has represented one of the most liberal districts in the country for the last two decades, is seen as a big win for Harris and her effort to win support from the liberal base of her party, CNN reported on Thursday. Lee has previously held leadership roles on both the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The Oakland congresswoman was also one of the leaders in the push to normalize relations with Cuba and Fidel Castro, a brutal communist dictator whose 2016 death she mourned.

“I was very sad for the Cuban people,” Lee said. “He led a revolution in Cuba that led social improvements for his people.”

Lee has been cultivating her relationship with Cuba since her first trip to the Communist island in 1977 and eventually won the praise of Castro himself. In a 2009 memo titled “Reflections by Comrade Fidel,” he praised Lee’s “political courage,” not just for her efforts to reach out to him but also for being “the sole vote against Bush’s genocidal war in Iraq.”