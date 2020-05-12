CBS DENVER:

Castle Rock Restaurant Shut Down

A Castle Rock restaurant that defied the state’s public health order and opened on Mother’s Day has been shut down — for at least 30 days — by the health department. C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen on Trail Boss Drive let dozens of patrons dine inside on Sunday — despite the coronavirus outbreak. Video of the packed dining room went viral.

On Monday, the Tri-County Health Department issued an order to close to the C&C Breakfast and Korean Kitchen just after 12:30 p.m. Officials stated that they warned the owners on Friday not to open the dining room.

“…after warning the restaurant on Friday not to open and reminding them they are only allowed to do take-out and delivery…. the restaurant was opened to dine in eating on May 10,” the health department stated.

The health department said the restaurant will remain closed until they determine the establishment is in compliance with the public health order.

On Monday, Gov. Jared Polis said it would be closed for at least 30 days. Polis said the restaurant caused an immediate health hazard — and he was “extremely disappointed.”

READ MORE AT CBS DENVER