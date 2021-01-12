CNBC:

Sheldon Adelson, the multibillionaire casino mogul and Republican Party megadonor, died from complications related to cancer treatment, according to Las Vegas Sands.

Adelson, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be around $33 billion, had been among the most-watched donors supporting President Trump’s 2020 reelection effort.

He was a staunch supporter of Israel.

Sheldon Adelson, the multibillionaire casino mogul and Republican Party megadonor, has died at age 87.

Adelson died from complications related to treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to a statement Tuesday from Las Vegas Sands, his casino and resort company.

Adelson, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be $33 billion, had been among the most-watched donors supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection effort. He was also a stalwart supporter of Israel, maintaining a close friendship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until recently.

His funeral will be held in Israel, and a memorial service in Las Vegas is planned for a later date.

“It is with unbearable pain that I announce the death of my husband, Sheldon G. Adelson, of complications from a long illness,” Miriam Adelson, 75, said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which is owned by the Adelsons. “To me — as to his children, grandchildren, and his legions of friends and admirers, employees and colleagues — he is utterly irreplaceable.”

