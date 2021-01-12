CNBC:
Sheldon Adelson, the multibillionaire casino mogul and Republican Party megadonor, has died at age 87.
Adelson died from complications related to treatment for Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to a statement Tuesday from Las Vegas Sands, his casino and resort company.
Adelson, whose net worth was estimated by Forbes to be $33 billion, had been among the most-watched donors supporting President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection effort. He was also a stalwart supporter of Israel, maintaining a close friendship with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu until recently.
His funeral will be held in Israel, and a memorial service in Las Vegas is planned for a later date.
“It is with unbearable pain that I announce the death of my husband, Sheldon G. Adelson, of complications from a long illness,” Miriam Adelson, 75, said in a statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which is owned by the Adelsons. “To me — as to his children, grandchildren, and his legions of friends and admirers, employees and colleagues — he is utterly irreplaceable.”