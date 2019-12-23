NEW YORK POST:

An Air Force vet shot and killed one of two armed robbery suspects who pistol-whipped him as he worked behind the register of a California convenience store, according to a report.

Mark Kasprowicz, 56, said his “instinct just kicked in” when he was ambushed behind the register Sunday night at Kam’s Market in Bay Point, news station KTVU reported.

“Fear and adrenaline kicked in together. I’m lucky to be alive,” Kasprowicz, a manager at the store, told the outlet.

Kasprowicz said he initially didn’t know what to believe when the two suspects entered the convenience store around 11 p.m. while he was counting cash.

One of the suspects held him at gunpoint while the other man stole money from the register, the report said.

“At first, I thought it was a joke,” Kasprowicz said.