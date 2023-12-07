Cash Please! Top Zelensky Aid Begs U.S. Congress for More Funding, ‘Big Risk’ of Losing War if American Money Dries Up

President Zelensky dispatched his chief of staff to Washington this week to beg for continued military aid, warning that if the United States Congress does not approve President Biden’s request for tens of billions more in taxpayer money, Ukraine is at “big risk” of losing the war.

There is growing panic in Kyiv about the future of the war against Russia as continued funding from both the United States and the European Union is increasingly in doubt as war fatigue sets in as Moscow’s invasion nears its second anniversary.

In a full court press, President Zelensky sent his chief of staff Andriy Yermak to the American capital to beseech congressional lawmakers to fall in line and acquiesce to President Biden’s demands for an additional $60 billion in funding to Ukraine.

Yermak said in comments reported by The Times that if Republican opposition to Biden’s billions was successful in blocking funding, it would be “impossible” for Kyiv to recapture the vast swaths of territory seized in Ukraine by Moscow and that there would be a “big risk” of losing the war altogether. He said that it is “critically important” for Congress to approve the military aid package as soon as possible after the White House warned that U.S. funding for the proxy war could dry up by the end of the year

