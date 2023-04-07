The final moments of Cash App founder Bob Lee can be seen on CCTV footage as he clutches his wounds and begs passersby for help after his savage stabbing in lawless San Francisco – only to be left to die.

Father-of-two Lee, 43, was knifed multiple times in the chest early Tuesday as he strolled through the progressive city’s well-heeled Rincon Hill neighborhood while on a business trip.

Security video obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com reveals how the fading tech mogul made repeated, desperate attempts to flag down passing cars – only to watch in horror as they sped away.

The brutal killing in former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s staunchly Democrat electoral district has ignited concern over public safety and soaring homelessness in San Francisco.

The harrowing video begins with a bloodied and dazed Lee, a former San Francisco resident who fled the area because of soaring crime, staggering along Main Street in the wake of the 2:30am attack.

