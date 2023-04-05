Tech executive Bob Lee, who created the mobile payment service Cash App, was stabbed to death in San Francisco, Calif., on Tuesday morning, according to reports.

He was 43 years old.

The tech mogul, who formerly served as the chief technology officer of Square, was attacked in the city’s downtown Rincon Hill neighborhood at 2:35 a.m., according to San Francisco police.

Officers arrived to find a 43-year-old man, later confirmed to be Lee by CBS News, with multiple stab wounds.

Lee was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police told the outlet.

No arrests have been made as of early Wednesday.

San Francisco police have not released any suspect details, the outlet added.

