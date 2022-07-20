The man accused of murdering a woman in a resort in the Yasawa Islands over the weekend had his case transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

The 38-year-old accused, Bradley Robert Dawson, allegedly murdered U.S. national, Christe Chen on the island.

Dawson is charged with one count of murder. He appeared before Magistrate, Sekonaia Vodokisolomone at the Magistrates Court in Lautoka yesterday.

The court heard that the accused allegedly murdered Chen on July 9.

Dawson is represented by defence counsel, Iqbal Khan.

Magistrate Vodokisolomone told the court that the accused had committed an indictable offence and the case would be transferred to the High Court in Lautoka.

He further stated that the bail application for the accused had to be made in the High Court.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Arvind Kumar sought the court’s order for the accused to provide his DNA sample because when a request was made the accused refused to carry out forensic tests.

Magistrate Vodokisolomone responded, highlighting that the application needed to be made in the High Court.

READ MORE