Cartels add ‘narco-subs’ to their drug-trafficking fleets in new challenge for Border Patrol

U.S. Customs and Border Protection last month stopped a semi-submersible off the southwest Mexico coast in which roughly four tons of cocaine was seized. It was a big bust but certainly not the first time the agency has thwarted an alleged plot to bring drugs into the U.S. with such a watercraft, as smugglers become increasing sophisticated with their use of drones and so-called “nacro-subs.”

The 8,200-plus pounds of narcotics seized last month by the agency’s Air and Marine Operations was worth over $108 million and what CBP called “illicit proceeds from going to transnational criminal organizations.”

Such waterborne operations appear to have been going on for at least the past five years.

Colombian officials say from 2018 to 2021 they alone seized 111 semi-submersibles.

The U.S. has also seized several over the years, including in 2021 when the FBI nabbed six Colombian Nationals transporting nearly 42,000 pounds of cocaine to the Sinaloa Cartel, with a “substantial portion” intended to go to the U.S., according to the Justice Department.

It’s such a lucrative method of transportation that traffickers reportedly will destroy their subs to avoid them being found and traced back to them.

