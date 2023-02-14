As a tourist destination, Playa del Carmen in the resort area of Tulum is booming, but so too is cartel violence.

On Saturday, four local city employees were found shot dead and stuffed inside a vehicle, their bodies showing signs of torture, according to authorities.

The horrific discovery was made by local traffic police officers in a middle-class neighborhood of the city. Authorities in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said they are investigating the murders but didn’t offer any other details as of why or who could be behind the killings.

The men were part of Playa del Carmen’s municipal inspection office, which is in charge of enforcing the law against the use or sales of drugs, underage attendees and city permits for restaurants, bars and other commercial establishments.

Playa del Carmen has become one of the top tourist destinations in Mexico for U.S. and Canada visitors. But at the same time it has become a major hub for drug distribution, attracting international drug traffickers to operate in the region, engaging in violent gun fights.

