BREITBART:

Three murder victims were hung from a highway overpass in Ciudad Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua. Another two were discovered dumped at the bottom of a second intersection. All were badly beaten, bound, and displayed signs of torture.

The first discovery was reported at 2:14 am Tuesday when police in the town of Santa Lucía were summoned to Federal Highway 16, where three bodies were discovered hanging from an overpass. Two females and one male were hung with ropes around their necks and taped hands. All victims displayed signs of torture, according to a statement released by the police.

The second discovery was reported at 5:20 am under a separate overpass on FH 16 near La Junta. Municipal police were called to a burning vehicle when they came upon the badly beaten bodies of a male and female by the roadway.