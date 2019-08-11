Daily Kos:

There’s going to be a thousand conspiracy theories for decades to come about what happened to Epstein. Hours after he was found dead, theories are popping up faster than weeds in a garden after a spring rain. Which “theories” have substance and which end up in the conspiracy theory bin will be sorted out over time.

Carol Leonning is not my favorite reporter but she does work for the Washington Post and is a contributor on MSNBC. She just tweeted this:

People close to Epstein fear he was murdered…as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days… Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 10, 2019