Two Carnival cruise ships slammed into each other at a port in Mexico Friday, damaging one of the vessels and causing some passengers to evacuate, according to video footage and a report.

The massive Carnival Glory was sailing into a dock in Cozumel when it struck the Carnival Legend, which was already anchored nearby, the cruise ship company told Fox61.com.

One person suffered a minor injury on the Carnival Glory as groups of guests were being evacuated from third- and fourth-floor dining rooms after the crash, according to the outlet.

Dramatic video footage shows the mangled Glory — with smashed out windows and a bent railing —after it passed too close to the prow of the Legend.

“Holy s–t!” an onlooker can be heard shouting in video footage after a loud crash.