Carney on ‘Kudlow’: A UAW Strike Will Be Biden’s Fault Because His Policies Have Destroyed Autoworkers’ Wages

President Joe Biden’s inflationary economic policies and green electric vehicle agenda is to blame if the United Auto Workers (UAW) union decides to strike, Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow on Wednesday.

The 150,000-member UAW could go on strike as early as Thursday if they cannot reach an agreement with Detroit’s Big Three automakers over their contracts, which expire this week.

Carney told Kudlow that the union and the Big Three have reportedly not made progress on a deal.

“Look, this is actually the fault of Joe Biden because one of the things driving this strike is the fact that people’s wages have deteriorated so much,” Carney said. “Of course, the unions want to be paid more because they’ve seen their buying power go down. Their cost of living has skyrocketed. So, of course they need to make more money.”

Kudlow observed that the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) is a major factor in the negotiations because “a lot less labor is necessary” to make an EV than a traditional gas-powered vehicle. Kudlow cited a claim made by Kevin Hassett, the former chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers in the Trump administration, that the auto industry could lose as many as 500,000 jobs due to the EV transition.

