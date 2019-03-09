NEW YORK POST:

Carmine Persico had nothing to lose.In 1986, the notorious Colombo crime-family boss had just been convicted on racketeering charges and, with a second federal trial looming, was facing spending the rest of his life behind bars.So he hired the toughest guy he knew to represent him in court: Carmine Persico.

What the pugnacious high-school dropout known as “The Snake” lacked in legal training, he made up for in street smarts and fight — keeping the Manhattan courtroom alternately enthralled and in stitches as he grilled witnesses in his thick Brooklyn accent.When his own turncoat cousin, the government’s star witness, tried to claim he hadn’t taken money from Persico to buy his house, the wiseguy spat back:

“‘You couldn’t buy socks!”Persico didn’t win — he was sentenced to 100 years behind bars, plus 39 years for his other trial — but even one of his judges praised his final performance.“Mr. Persico, you’re a tragedy,″ said Judge John F. Keenan, the justice in his other racketeering case. “You are one of the most intelligent people I have ever seen.”