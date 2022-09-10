The Washington Times

Some of the most violent crimes in America are being carried out by its youngest members of society and those who deal with youth offenders say the trend won’t reverse anytime soon. The startling surge of lawlessness began during the pandemic and, in cities large and small that bear the brunt of the crime wave, leaders fret that there are no easy solutions. In Washington last month, Commanders’ running back Brain Robinson Jr. was shot in an attempted carjacking perpetrated by an armed teenager. Prosecutors in Philadelphia this summer filed murder charges against two 14-year-olds, a boy and a girl, for allegedly beating a 73-year-old man to death with a traffic cone. A 17-year-old in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested and charged with murder, accused of luring a 15-year-old boy from his home in what police say was revenge for a drug robbery. “Youth crime is absolutely spiking,” said Marc T. Little, executive director of CURE America Action, a Christian-based conservative advocacy group focused on urban issues. “All we have to do is look at the news and most of what we read about the hotbeds of violence in cities is crimes committed by youth.” Analysts say the rise in juvenile violent crime is caused by several factors, including absentee fathers, shuttered schools during the pandemic, and soft-on-crime district attorneys either refusing to press charges or seeking lenient sentences.

