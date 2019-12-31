NY POST

Florida deputies say they apprehended a fugitive carjacking suspect as he was livestreaming on Instagram. Kevin Gaines, 20, was captured at his home Thursday night after six weeks on the lam, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies released body cam video showing them watching Gaines’ live on Instagram, Fox 35 Orlando reported Saturday. “In watching the video, Deputy Billy Leven could tell Gaines was inside the house,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “When he pointed his spotlight into the window, Deputy Leven could see the light show up in the live Instagram video shortly before it abruptly ended.”

READ MORE AT THE NY POST