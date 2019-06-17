WDEL:

The Dominican Republic had the highest percentage of returning tourists to the envy of other Caribbean island nations.

But that’s not likely to happen this year, said an expert in Caribbean and Latin American history, on the heels of a Wilmington woman being brutally attacked, Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz being shot in the back at a bar, and a handful of mysterious tourist deaths and illnesses reported on the island nation.

But Franklin Knight, a professor emeritus of history at Johns Hopkins University, also pointed out that visits to destinations in the Caribbean have risen tremendously.

“It’s not surprising–the amount of tourists in the Dominican Republic [DR] each year, in the last two years, is almost the total population of the Dominican Republican–six or seven million–so that’s a lot,” he said. “so I think with the greater volume, you’re going to get greater incidents of all sorts,” he said.

He said general violence among tourists has also increased across the Caribbean, with the exception of Cuba.

The New York Post pointed to bootleg liquor as a possible source of tourist deaths. But Knight said insecticides and other cleaning chemicals may be to blame.

“I do know that all across the Caribbean, they have been using suspicious mosquito disinfectant substances, in particular; I say suspicious because I know some of it would not be legally acceptable in the Untied States,” he said. “That might be part of it, we’ll have to wait until all of these investigations, of course, are complete.”