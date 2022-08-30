1 death, 8 sexual assaults as hundreds arrested during London’s Notting Hill Carnival

NY Post

London’s Notting Hill Carnival turned deadly Monday when a 21-year-old man was stabbed after more than 200 arrests were made during the annual Caribbean festival. The event, which took place from Aug. 27 to 29, attracts hundreds of thousands of attendees on the streets of England’s capital, and features live music, performances and entertainment. The carnival was back this year for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic, but this year’s spectacle was plagued by death, sexual assault and hundreds of arrests. When the carnival last took place in 2019, it saw over a million revelers in attendance. This year’s extravaganza saw a smaller turnout. London’s Metropolitan Police made 209 arrests, including eight for sexual assaults, 36 for possession of drugs, 33 for possession of weapons and 27 public order offenses.

